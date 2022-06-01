COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is encouraging everyone to get outdoors and enjoy a free fishing weekend on June 4 and 5.

In 2021, over one million fishing licenses were sold in Colorado. The sale of fishing licenses allows CPW to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in Colorado.​ CPW hopes the Free Fishing Weekend inspires experienced anglers and newbies alike to head out to their nearest hotspot to explore and reel in some catches.

CPW offers many resources to help those interested in fishing:

​Fishing Report– offers a weekly fishing report from lakes all around Colorado

Fishing Atlas– an interactive map that shows the many waters people can fish in Colorado

101 Places to Take a Kid Fishing​– an interactive map showing all of the possible places to take a kid fishing

Stocking Report– lakes, ponds, and rivers that have been stocked with catchable (9 to 12 inch) trout in Colorado.​

CPW reminds everyone that even though a license or Habitat Stamp is not required on Free Fishing Weekend, all other rules and regulations will apply. Anglers should consult the ​Colorado Fishing Brochure​​​​​ for specific regulations and restrictions.

Never fished before? No problem! CPW offers a quick tips video to help you set up your fishing rod, just head to cpw.state.co.us/free-fishing-weekend.