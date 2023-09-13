(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM), the City of Colorado Springs, and El Paso County announced September as National Preparedness Month and are hosting a series of trainings to help people become prepared in the event of an emergency.

Across the months of September and October, PPROEM is hosting free training in Colorado Springs and Fountain. The 20-hour course will include basic knowledge and skills to help you and the community be more resilient in a disaster.

According to PPROEM, the course includes topics like local risks and hazards, personal preparedness planning, fire safety & extinguisher practice, light search & rescue, counterterrorism awareness, severe bleeding control, psychological first aid, and more.

Two sessions are offered in September and October; September for Colorado Springs and October for Fountain.

People can also download the Pikes Peak Prepared App, which PPROEM said has information and tools including; digital guides, videos, news articles, checklists, and FAQs to help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies in the area.

The towns of Green Mountain Falls, Chipita Park, and Cascade, along with PPROEM will hold an evacuation exercise in the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7.

People in the Pikes Peak area can sign up for Peak Alerts to notify them of emergencies, such as wildfire evacuation notices, missing persons, or law enforcement activity.