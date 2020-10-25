Free COVID community testing site now open in Cañon City for Fremont County residents and neighboring counties

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CAÑON CITY, Colo.– Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment, with the help of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is providing a free COVID drive-through community testing site in Canon City.

The testing site is at the Fremont County Department Of Public Health Environment building, 201 N 6th Street. Canon City, Colorado 81212 and will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until October 30th.

There are no identification or insurance requirements, and the tests are free.

Please note: the site will be closed on Monday, Oct. 26 because of weather.

Please enter the site through the alley between FCDPHE and Greenwood Ave. Individuals tested must be inside an enclosed vehicle for safety. No walk-ups or motorcycles are allowed through the testing site.

>>Pre-registration for testing is encouraged – Click here

Fremont County currently has a second community testing site, this one located in Cotopaxi, CO at 345 County Road 12, Cotopaxi, CO 801223. This site is only open on Sunday October 21st and Sunday October 31st from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The state is encouraging all Coloradans who need or want to get a COVID-19 test to go to any of the many community testing sites and events like these located throughout the state.

There are more than 50 free community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. The state’s website has a list of locations.

People with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

At the request of some local partners, the CDPHE is transitioning toward mobile test sites and pop-up community testing events in certain communities to ensure everyone has access to tests. The state will continue to work with local partners to meet community testing needs in a manner that best serves their residents. As CDPHE aims to bring more accessible testing sites to communities in Colorado, we hope to have more community testing events like this one in the future.

Anyone who gets tested because of symptoms or because of a possible exposure should be in isolation/quarantine while waiting for the test result. All individuals who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine and limit their exposure to others for a full 14 days, even if they have testing done and that testing is negative.

While testing is an important tool in the COVID-19 response, the state cautions that a negative test doesn’t mean it’s ok to meet in large gatherings or ignore other public health orders, like wearing a mask. All Coloradans need to mask up, physically distance, avoid large gatherings, and stay home while sick.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.