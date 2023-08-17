(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) and the Bank of Colorado are hosting the inaugural Burgers and Bags Fundraiser in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday, Aug. 17.

The event held at the Bank of Colorado at 421 North Tejon Street will have music, free In-N-Out burgers, and a Celebrity Cornhole Tournament.

The tournament will feature local celebrities from Colorado Springs; El Paso County Commissioners, Congressman Doug Lamborn, the Switchbacks, and many more, according to the United Way.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the PPUW. The Burgers & Bags Fundraiser will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Join Pikes Peak United Way for family friendly fun and gather for a good cause. Pikes Peak United Way

PPUW says you are free parking is available at PPUW Headquarters and First United Methodist Church at 518 North Nevada Avenue.