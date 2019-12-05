Frazee’s Parental Rights Hearing set for January

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Patrick Frazee, 33, a convicted murderer was in court Thursday for a hearing of advisement on the custody case of his daughter.

Frazee was found guilty on November 19 for the murder of his fiance Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. He is also guilty of three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and one count of tampering with a deceased human body. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.

Frazee, Shelia Frazee (Patrick’s mom), Erin Frazee (Patrick’s sister) and the Berreth family are all seeking custody for 2-year-old Kaylee. Currently, the child is in the care of the Berreth family.

The court spokeswoman said all parties agreed that nothing would be publicized.

A termination of parental rights hearing for Frazee is scheduled for January 31 at 8:30 a.m.

Frazee was transported to the Department of Corrections in Denver for intake and processing.

Krystal Lee Kenney, a nurse from Idaho and Frazee’s ex-girlfriend, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and agreed to testify against him as part of a plea deal.

Kenney faces up to three years in prison. She is scheduled for sentencing on January 28 at 9 a.m.