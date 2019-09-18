Frazee’s Attorney files additional motions for evidence

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Patrick Frazee’s defense filed a motion Wednesday morning stating there may be some evidence that Frazee’s ex-girlfriend Krystal Lee Kenney’s account of the crime is inaccurate.

The motion also states Frazee plans to deny his involvement in the crime.

Frazee’s trial is set to start in late October. A pre-trial hearing is set for October 18.

He is accused of beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving day. Frazee allegedly asked Kenney to help him kill Berreth on three separate occasions.

Prosecutors focused in on Frazee after Kenny confessed to police about his alleged murder.

Kenney has entered a guilty plea for her involvement and faces up to three years in prison. Kenney, an Idaho nurse claims Frazee killed Berreth and forced her to clean up the murder scene. She also claims she saw Frazee burn Berreth’s body outside his mother’s Florissant home.

Kenney told investigators she attempted to harm Berreth three times under Frazee’s orders, but never went through with it.

Berreth’s body has yet to be found.

Berreth and Frazee have a daughter who currently being cared for by Berreth’s parents.