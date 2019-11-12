Frazee Trial week 1 summary

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Testimony is expected to move forward Tuesday, in the murder trial of Patrick Frazee at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek.

Frazee is accused of killing his fiance and mother to his daughter, Kelsey Berreth, last Thanksgiving. He’s also accused of asking Krystal Lee Kenney*, a nurse from Idaho, to help him kill Berreth.

*In court Wednesday, Kenney noted that she now uses the name “Krystal Lee,” however FOX21 News will refer to her as “Krystal Lee Kenney” or “Kenney”, for consistency.

Kenney, Frazee’s ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and, as part of a plea deal, agreed to testify against him. She could face up to 3 years behind bars. She says Frazee beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat while having her smell candles blind folded inside her own home and left the “mess” for Kenney to clean up.

Over the past week, a slew of witnesses took the stand, including Berreth’s mother and older brother, Frazee’s brother, Kenney, Cadaver dog handlers, detectives, teenage hired hands, Special Agents with the FBI, and Frazee’s long-time friend.

Surveillance video was shown in court that captured Berreth and her daughter walking into the Safeway Grocery Store in Woodland Park on November 22, which is the last known video of Berreth alive.

The jury has also seen cell phone records that show what happened to Kelsey Berreth’s phone around Thanksgiving of last year and what happened to it afterward.

Kenney said she traveled from Idaho to clean up Berreth’s apartment, after Frazee said, “she had a mess to clean up.” She said it took her 4 hours and she filled up 6 trash bags full of bloody rags, cleaning supplies and bloody items from inside the home.

Krystal Lee Kenney

When the prosecutor asked why she didn’t tell anyone about what happened the weekend of Thanksgiving 2018 Kenney replied, “I didn’t want anyone else involved. I knew that I was in a lot of trouble and I didn’t want anyone else in trouble.”

Jurors also watched surveillance videos from a gas station where Kenney and Frazee met up prior to allegedly burning Kelsey Berreth’s body on Frazee’s property. This video showed Frazee filling up a gas can on November 24, which matches what Kenney testified as to what happened after cleaning Berreth’s home.

Two cadaver dog handlers said their dogs made positive hits of decomposing human scent at Nash Ranch on a haystack where Berreth’s body was allegedly stored and outside Berreth’s home as well as her bathroom.

Two teenage hired hands for Frazee said they were instructed to put wooden pallets in an old trough then after Thanksgiving they were asked to take what was left of the burned trough to a dump.

FBI agents testified saying they found three baseball bats inside Frazee’s home, a wooden club in his truck as well as a large burned area on his property. After sifting through the burned area investigators found a partial tooth.

Frazee’s long-time friend, Joe Moore said that before Berreth went missing Frazee told him that “he had found a way to kill her… no body, no crime.”

Moore also said Frazee told him, “if I had known investigators and the media would be making such a big deal about this… I would have never,” that’s when Frazee stopped talking.

Court will resume on Tuesday with Frazee’s long-time Friend Joe Moore returning to the stand.

The trial is expected to last two more weeks. The judge is not allowing any cameras in the courtroom or live reporting during the day.

