Frazee Trial: Krystal Lee Kenney returns to the stand on day 5

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The beginning of the fifth day of testimony in the trial against Patrick Frazee was delayed Thursday morning, due to Frazee and Krystal Lee Kenney* feeling sick.

*In court Wednesday, Kenney noted that she now uses the name “Krystal Lee,” however FOX21 News will refer to her as “Krystal Lee Kenney” or “Kenney”, for consistency.

Frazee is being tried for the murder of Kelsey Berreth, his fiancee and the mother of his child, in November of last year. He’s also accused of asking Kenney to help him kill Berreth.

Kenney testified for more than four hours on Wednesday

Her testimony against Frazee is the result of a plea deal she struck with prosecutors. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and faces a maximum of three years behind bars.

Back on the stand Thursday, Kenney said she traveled to Colorado on December 20, 2018 to be interviewed by investigators and to provide a full statement to the District Attorney’s Office.

She said it wasn’t easy to tell the truth.

“I couldn’t live with what happened and Berreth’s family deserved to know what has happened,” Kenney said to investigators.

On Wednesday, she’d told jurors how Frazee had killed Berreth, by blindfolding her, telling her to guess the scent of a candle – and beating her with a bat.

On Thursday, Kenney added Frazee had also told her his young daughter was nearby, in a baby walker, when it happened.

Prosecutors showed jurors pictures of the interior of Berreth’s home and asked Kenny to point out where she had seen blood. Kenney also pointed out where she found some cleaning supplies.

Kenney told the court she saw bloody footprints leading up to the bathroom and the back room. As prosecutors went through pictures of evidence from Berreth’s home, she answered whether she wiped down items and with what specific cleaning product.

Kenney began to cry when prosecutors showed a picture of Berreth’s daughter, standing in front of items that Kenney said she found at the house, covered in blood, and had to throw away.

At this, Berreth’s father began to sob.

The prosecutor paused before moving to the next photo slide.

Frazee didn’t show any visible sign of emotion as the pictures were shown.

Over the next few photos, Kenney pointed out where she found a tooth in the living room and described how hard it was to clean blood from a wall by the fireplace.

She also walked jurors through a map showing where she traveled after cleaning up the murder scene. She said her next stop was the Woodland Park Sonic, where she bought lunch for herself and Frazee.

Jurors also watched a video showing Kenney talking to law enforcement at Frazee’s property on December 21, 2018, the day he was arrested.

She described the black tote where said Berreth’s body was kept and recalled the directions Frazee gave her, concerning Berreth’s phone.

In the video, Kenney showed investigators where she and Frazee had parked their vehicles and where she said Berreth’s body was burned.

As the video played out, Kenney looked away.

Frazee paid close attention to the screen.

A second video showed to jurors Thursday showed Kenney explaining to officers the contents of a garbage bag that was also burned on Frazee’s property in Florissant. Kenney added she’d thrown Berreth’s bible in the bag as well.

