Frazee Trial: ‘Hitlist’ letters to inmate released

Patrick Frazee is on trial for the November 2018 murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, in Teller County.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A jail inmate from Fremont County took the stand on November 15 and explained to jurors that Patrick Frazee sent him letters instructing him what to do when he got his freedom back.

Now those letters have been made public. In those letters, Frazee asked the inmate to make future witnesses in his trial to disappear. Many of those witnesses were not made public until the trial.

Frazee was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.

FOX21 isn’t releasing his name by request of the District Attorney. This inmate did not receive a plea agreement for his testimony.

The lead investigator confirmed that the letters which were mostly written on paper towels were in-fact Frazee’s handwriting. Most of the 17 letters said to “flush” when the inmate was done reading the instructions.

The inmate said, at one point, Frazee said he would help him get bond – if he would help him murder witnesses connected to the Kelsey Berreth case. The inmate explained that Frazee specifically asked him to murder Krystal Lee Kenney.

In the letters, it brings up Frazee’s mom, provides her cell number and codes to let her know that the deed was done. “All the horses are taken care of” or “have her tell me that the elk hunt was successful,” were some of the codes.

Frazee also wrote in desperation, “Help! Help! Me Please Man! I repay how ever! My life and my little girl’s life depends on you!”

A plan for this inmate to execute Krystal Lee Kenney (mistress to Frazee) was to bring a pizza and gun to her ex-husband’s house and make him talk and then dump them in the desert.

Frazee also wrote, “no weapon, no body, no forensics.”

The inmate said Frazee instructed him on where to carry out those “hits”, gave him descriptions of the targets, and even their phone numbers. The inmate said Frazee named Kenney, Michelle Stein (a friend of Kenney’s), Kenney’s family, Joe Moore (Frazee’s longtime friend), Moore’s partner, and investigator Greg Slater.

The inmate had said if Frazee were to get famous over this case that he would sell the letters on Ebay.