Frazee Trial: Handlers say cadaver dogs picked up scent in two locations

Patrick Frazee’s trial is being held in this Teller County Courthouse. / Lauren Scharf, FOX21 News

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The trial against Patrick Frazee moved into its sixth day of testimony Friday.

Frazee is accused of beating Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat in front of their young daughter last Thanksgiving.

Patrick Frazze is accused in the murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, in November 2018.

He is also accused of asking his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney*, to help him murder Berreth on three separate occasions.

*In court Wednesday, Kenney noted she now uses the name “Krystal Lee,” however FOX21 News will continue to refer to her as “Krystal Lee Kenney” or “Kenney”, for consistency.

Kenney testified against Frazee and pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence as a result of a plea deal she struck with prosecutors. She faces up to three years in prison.

Judge Scott Sells anticipates this trial will last a minimum of three weeks and, as the first week of testimony comes to a close, already the crowds of journalists and spectators has noticeably thinned.

Still, one man, Darrell Berreth, Kelsey’s father, has faithfully attended every day of Frazee’s trial. On Thursday, he broke down during Kenney’s testimony, as she described the sight of his daughter’s blood on the floors and the walls of her condo. And covering some of his granddaughter’s toys.

On Friday morning, the first witness to take the stand was Julie Nash. She manages Nash Ranch, near Westcliffe, with her brother. They leased part of the ranch out to Frazee. Nash provided a list of people who have access to the ranch.

Next, Frank Hurst, with the Elizabeth Police Department, took the stand. Hurst works as a K9 unit with a cadaver dog named Radar.

He provided a brief moment of levity when he told the court the 8-year-old bloodhound wouldn’t be joining them because, “he slobbers a lot.”

Hurst explained Radar, who is nationally recognized for his service, can find anything from a tooth to blood to human tissue.

Out at Nash Ranch, Hurst said Radar showed interest inside the barn and sat down near the hay bails. Hurst said sitting is how Radar communicates a positive hit.

Day 6 of Patrick Frazee trial. Two K9 handlers that can detect decomposing human scent testified. One dog sniffed at Kelsey Berreth’s home and the other at the Nash Ranch. Both picked up on positive scents. More details on @FOX21News #Frazeetrial — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) November 8, 2019

When Hurst inspected the hay bails, he said they noticed some discoloration.

The prosecution played a video for the court, in which Radar could be seen reacting to the hay and sitting in the stained spot.

Hurst clarified Radar can tell the difference between scents left behind by human and animal blood and testified the dog would not alert his handler for animal blood.

Brian Eberly was next to testify. He is a private contractor with a cadaver dog and also works as a firefighter.

Eberly’d dog, also a bloodhound, named Lucy, searched Berreth’s vehicles and outside her home. Eberly said Lucy detected the scent of human decomposition outside of Berreth’s car.

Eberly described his dog as “90 percent accurate” and said she’s never given a false positive.

When questioned by the defense, Eberly said Lucy detected blood in a pair of underwear found in Berreth’s bathroom, but no where else in the house. Eberly only said it’d be “possible” for Lucy to detect blood that had been on walls for days. He said she’d typically respond to the area with the strongest scent.

Clement Abbondandolo was next on the stand. He is the senior director for the security department of St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho, where Krsytal Kenney worked as a nurse. He described her badge activity on November 21 and 23 of last year.

Next, the court heard from Sidney Kenney, Krystal’s father. Sidney said he had Thanksgiving dinner with Krystal and Chad Lee last year. He described leaving the house around 7 or 8 p.m. and said his daughter was there when he left.

Krsytal’s father testified that he also saw his daughter on the evening of November 23, 2018 and then not again until some time on November 25.

And though he said he was “aware” of Patrick Frazee, he also said he’d never met Frazee. He noted that what Krystal said of Frazee, he didn’t like.

(Break)

The judge is not allowing any cameras in the courtroom or live reporting during the day.

This story will be updated throughout the day.