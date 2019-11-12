Frazee Trial: Frazee’s mistress warned coworkers law enforcement may question them about missing woman

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Patrick Frazee murder trial continued Tuesday morning, after a day off in observance of Veteran’s Day Monday.

Patrick Frazee is on trial for the November 2018 murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, in Teller County.

Frazee is on trial for the disappearance and presumed murder of Kelsey Berreth, his fiancee and the mother of his young daughter. Frazee is also accused of asking Krystal Kenney*, his mistress, to kill Berreth on at least three separate occasions.

*In court last week, Kenney noted she now uses the name “Krystal Lee,” however FOX21 News will refer to her as “Krystal Lee Kenney” or “Kenney”, for consistency.

Last week Kenney took the stand to testify against Frazee. Her testimony and a guilty plea to tampering with evidence are the result of a plea deal she struck with prosectors.

On Tuesday, several people connected to Kenney were called as witnesses.

Delynn Bird was first on the stand, she said she’s known Kenney for eight or nine years. The two worked together in the recovery room of an Idaho hospital.

Bird said the two didn’t socialize outside of work very often, but that she caught wind of Frazee due to the coverage of Berreth’s disappearance last year.

Bird said in December of last year, other coworkers told her Kenney may have been involved in Berreth’s disappearance, prompting her to confront Kenney over the rumors.

Bird testified Tuesday that Kenney apologized, saying she “did what she had to do” to keep herself safe.

Allison Wright was questioned next. Wright also worked at the hospital with Kenney but, she said, on opposite shifts. Still, Wright said she covered a shift for Kenney on November 24, 2018 after Kenney said she had to go to Colorado.

Wright said she didn’t see Kenney again until the day after Christmas. She said she noticed Kenney, who she described as typically happy and talkative, was acting sad and quiet that day. Wright said Kenney explained she’d “gotten herself in a bad situation.”

Wright said Kenney specifed then that she’d “gotten mixed up” in the case of the “missing mom in Colorado”. She told Wright she feared for her safety.

Next, Megan Garrison took the stand. Also from Idaho, Garrison said her ex-husband worked with Kenney’s ex-husband and that, over time, the two women had grown close.

Garrison said she’d asked to borrow Kenney’s truck on November 23, 2018, needing the extra room to help with a move. Garrison said she gave Kenney her Volkswagon Passat in exchange, knowing Kenney would be driving it to Colorado.

After the vehicles were returned to their respective owners, Garrison said Kenney warned her the FBI may contact her and want to look at the car. Garrison later inspected a gun she keeps in her Passat and found a round inside, though she said she never loads the weapon.

Tuesday in court it was noted there is no evidence the gun had been used.

Special Agent Rodney Draper with the FBI was called to the stand next. Draper said he assisted in searching Kenney’s home and cell phone. He said Kenney had a new phone and that her ex-husband told him she’d lost her other one.



Draper also took the gun from Garrison’s car into evidence.

The judge is not allowing any cameras in the courtroom or live reporting during the day.

This story will be updated throughout the day, stay with FOX21 News for the latest.