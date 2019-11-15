Frazee Trial: Expert theorizes on placement, amount of blood found in Berreth’s home

Patrick Frazee’s trial is being held in this Teller County Courthouse. / Lauren Scharf, FOX21 News

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Friday morning was difficult for the family of Kelsey Berreth.

They were sitting in a Teller County courtroom, feet away from Patrick Frazee, who’s accused of murdering Berreth. Frazee and Berreth were engaged and had a child together.

Patrick Frazee is on trial for the November 2018 murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, in Teller County.

Darell Berreth, Kelsey’s father, has been in court for every day of testimony, listening closely to each witness, sometimes breaking down.

On friday, Jonathan Priest, a blood stain pattern expert, took the stand.

The court watched a video of Krystal Lee Kenney, Frazee’s mistress, walking through Berreth’s home with investigators, explaining the many places where she found blood. In earlier testimony, Kenney told jurors she spent hours cleaning it up.

Priest said, based on his experience, the locations in which blood was found and the patterns in which the spatter landed, indicate it came from injuries caused by excessive force.

District Attorney Dan May asked Priest if a bat could have caused those injuries. Priest agreed they could.

May also held a piece of a dented floorboard, which had been collected from Berreth’s home. He asked Priest if the indentations could have been made by a bat. And Priest said they could.

Both Berreth’s father and several members of the prosecution became emotional during this exchange.

This testimony is difficult for the #Berreth family. Her father is crying, prosecutors have teary eyes. At one point Dan May stopped questioning and asked #Berreth’s dad if he’s ok @FOX21News — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) November 15, 2019

May paused, and asked Berreth’s dad if he was okay, before pressing forward.

Priest testified that, given the amount of blood in the home, he thinks Berreth had to have been hit between 10 and 15 times.