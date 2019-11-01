Frazee trial expected to begin Friday, what we know so far

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Opening statements in the Patrick Frazee murder trial could get underway Friday.

The judge is not allowing any cameras, live reporting or sketch artists in the courtroom. FOX21 will have a crew giving updates when they can.

The trial is expected to last at least three weeks. Frazee’s former girlfriend is expected to testify against him. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Patrick Frazee, the man accused of beating his fiancé Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving, will not be subject to the death penalty. Police believe Frazee was the last person to see Berreth alive.

Frazee is facing six charges in connection with the disappearance of Berreth, who was last seen on November 22. The charges include two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and one count of tampering with a deceased human body.

In May, Frazee pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

“By Colorado law, once a defendant pleads not guilty, we have nine weeks to decide if we will seek the death penalty or not,” District Attorney Dan May said.

Witnesses testified in a preliminary hearing that Frazee blindfolded Berreth and beat her to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day. Berreth’s body has not been found.

Krystal Jean Kenney (Lee) an Idaho nurse is believed to be connected to the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth and faces one count of tampering with physical evidence.

A judge ruled that statements Frazee made to the Department of Human Services while in custody could be used during his trial.

In January the family of Kelsey Berreth filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Frazee.

In part, the lawsuit states Frazee “engaged in such extreme and outrageous conduct before, during, and after the murder, that he did so recklessly and with the intent of causing Plaintiffs severe emotional distress.”

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

Berreth’s mother spoke with her over the phone on November 22 and on that same day there is video surveillance showing Berreth walking into the Woodland Park Safeway grocery store with her daughter.

On November 25, Berreth’s phone pings at a location in Gooding, Idaho while two text messages were sent. One to her boss letting them know that she wouldn’t be at work for the next week and one to Frazee.

Seven days later on December 2, Berreth’s mother reported her missing and requesting a welfare check.

A missing Kelsey Berreth’s page was made on Facebook followed by vigils.

The Colorado Bureau of investigation assisted on December 4 and on December 10 officials held the first press conference.

On December 14 another press conference was held about a search warrant at Frazee’s mother’s Florissant Ranch. The next day officials said they had concluded the search of the 34-acre property with no sign of Berreth.

On December 31, Frazee was arrested. The disappearance of Kelsey Berreth turned from a missing person’s case into a murder investigation.

Months later an Idaho nurse, Krystal Kenney pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidence.

Frazee now faced multiple felony counts after Kenney confessed to investigators that Frazee had asked her to kill Berreth multiple times after engaging in an intimate relationship. Kenney told investigators that Frazee told her Berreth was an abusive mother. She claimed Frazee sent her a message the day Berreth went missing saying she had a mess to clean up. Kenney claimed Frazee described the assault to her after burning Berreth’s remains.

After eight weeks, Woodland Park Police ended their search for Berreth’s remains at the Midway Landfill.