Frazee Trial: day two of testimony

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Testimony continued Monday in the Patrick Frazee trial at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek.

Frazee is accused of killing Kelsey Berreth, his fiance and the mother of his child, last Thanksgiving.

Frazee is also accused of asking his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Kenney, a nurse from Idaho, to help him kill Berreth.

If convicted, Frazee faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Friday, a jury was seated, opening statements were heard, and the first witness, Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, was called to the stand. In her tearful testimony, she recalled talking to her daughter the night before her disappearance – and wishing Frazee a ‘happy Thanksgiving’.

The trial against #PatrickFrazee resumes today. The first witness to testify Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mom. On Friday her testimony ended in tears as she described talking to her daughter the night before she disappeared and wishing Frazee a Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/m0HkFqTmF8 — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) November 4, 2019

Frazee listened to her testimony with no reaction.

On Monday, several other witnesses were called. Clint Berreth, Kelsey’s older brother was first to take the stand on the second day of testimony. He described his relationship with his sister as a close one, and spoke of plans to create a Christmas tradition of annual ornaments for his niece.

Clint said he last spoke to Kelsey in November, though he’d sent his niece a crystal ornament and had called several times to make sure it had been received. When he didn’t get an answer from his sister, he said he thought she may have been angry with him for not making Christmas plans.

That memory appeared to be a difficult one for Clint, who began to cry on the stand.

Clint said their mother called him on December 2, asking if he’d heard from his sister. He said he advised her to call police right away and he went to Kelsey’s condo himself.

Inside, he described a confusing scene: the heat was left high, lights were on, and a tray of cinnamon rolls were out – but dry and hard.

He said he also checked the bathroom and found Kelsey’s make-up and toothbrush – two things he said she’d never leave behind.

Clint said nothing else seemed obviously wrong until days later, when sunlight highlighted cleaning marks on various items around his sister’s home. After that, he said he noticed blood on the toilet.

Both Cheryl and Clint say they found several items in the home with wipe marks (stove, door knobs, couch). Clint says it wasn’t until December 6 when he noticed blood on the toilet. He says this was the first time him and his mom weren’t at the police station all day. — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) November 4, 2019

Frazee’s reserved demeanor did not change during Clint’s testimony.

Kelsey’s next door neighbor, Angela Gerber, took the stand next. Gerber said she was out of state on Thanksgiving Day, and wasn’t aware Berreth was missing until the following Monday, when a Woodland Park Police Officer knocker on her door.

Gerber said she assumed Frazee lived with Berreth, that she saw him “a good number of times” there, but never spoke with him.

Next, the infamous surveillance video, that captured Kelsey and her daughter walking into the Safeway Grocery Store in Woodland Park on November 22, came into play.

Fourth Witness- Safeway employee. Testified in court how she went about with finding information for police and located the video of Kelsey coming in the store and the loyalty number she used — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) November 4, 2019

At the time of her disappearance, Kelsey was working at Doss Aviation in Pueblo.

Her manager, Raymond Siebring, was also called to testify on Monday. The prosecution zeroed in on text messages Siebring received from Kelsey’s phone.

Siebring said he’d never met Frazee, but mentioned Kelsey had texted that she was planning to bring him to the company’s upcoming Christmas party.

Days later, he said he got another text from Kelsey, asking for an extended period of time off following Thanksgiving, to tend to her sick grandmother.

He tried to contact Kelsey multiple times but no response.

He says Kelsey was extremely diligent so this leave with such short notice was rare. A lot of questions were asked about the syntax and punctuation used in the texts Kelsey would send to him. — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) November 4, 2019

He said he sent her several scheduling questions via text, but never heard back.

The defense team’s cross examination asked Siebring to compare punctuation and syntax between messages he received from Kelsey’s phone before and after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

The judge is not allowing any cameras in the courtroom or live reporting during the day.

