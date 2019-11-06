Frazee Trial: Day four

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Testimony moves forward Wednesday, in the murder trial of Patrick Frazee at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek.

Frazee is accused of killing his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, last Thanksgiving. He’s also accused of asking Krystal Kenney, a nurse from Idaho, to help him kill Berreth.

Kenney took the stand late Wednesday morning, having agreed, as part of a plea deal, to testify against her ex-boyfriend. For the first time, Kenney talked about discovering she was pregnant with Frazee’s trial – a pregnancy she aborted when Frazee didn’t share her enthusiasm over the news.

Over the past few days, a slew of witnesses have taken the stand, including Berreth’s mother and older brother, both struggled to testify as emotions ran high.

Frazee’s older brother, a Colorado Springs Police Officer, has also testified.

On Tuesday, investigators cited footage from various surveillance cameras in several locations around Woodland Park, to piece together a timeline of Frazee’s whereabouts on November 22, 2018, the day Berreth disappeared.

Wednesday’s testimony began with a closer look at the phone records of Berreth, Frazee, and Kenney.

WITNESS 24

Special Agent Kevin Hoyland was first to take the stand Wednesday morning. Hoyland has been with the FBI since 2012, and has been a member of the Cellular Analysis Survey team since 2016.

He specializes in tracking cell phones and identifying suspects in crimes. In this case, Hoyland told the court he noticed Berreth’s phone traveled across the Teller County area and out of state after she went missing.

It was last picked up by the Verizon Network in Idaho.

Berreth’s father, in court today, watched intently as Hoyland described his conclusion, that Kelsey’s phone had traveled from Woodland Park, to Florissant, and then to the Nash Ranch on the night of November 21.

The next day, Hoyland explained Berreth’s phone moved from Florissant to Woodland Park and back.

Kenney’s phone remained in Idaho during this time.

Hoyland testified Berreth’s and Frazee’s phone were together at 4:24 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, then described a flurry of activity between Frazee’s and Kenney’s phones. He said Berreth’s phone moved again after 10 p.m. that night.

WITNESS 25

Frazee’s ex-girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, who earlier pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and, as part of a plea deal, agreed to testify against him.

Frazee glared at Kenney when she walked into the courtroom. Once on the stand, Kenney got emotional as she described their relationship.

‘HE WAS TALL AND HANDSOME AND WE DANCED… HAD HIS ACT TOGETHER AND SEEMED LIKE A PRETTY GOOD DUDE'

She said the two met in 2006 in Lake George and talked about making several trips back to Colorado to see him. Kenney said, in one visit, Frazee gave her a border collie, telling her he was raising them at the time.

Kenney said she was also dating another man, Chad Lee, during this time, but said Frazee demanded she choose between the two. She said she broke up with Lee, but that things with Frazee got complicated.

She mentioned Frazee demanded payment for the border collie and, when he didn’t receive it, threatened the dog’s life.

As Kenney spoke, Frazee kept his head down.

Kenney eventually rekindled her romance with Lee, she said, and married him in 2010.

But Kenney said she was still in love with Frazee and, after a few years, the two reconnected on Facebook. Several year after that, they started talking by phone.

In 2015, Kenney says she and Frazee met in person in Colorado and, a year later, she discovered she was pregnant with his child, although she was still married to Chad.

Kenney told the court she thought Frazee would be excited about the baby, but instead, he was upset and said the situation wouldn’t look right. Kenney said she aborted the baby, but told Frazee it was a miscarriage.

Kenney said she filed for divorce from Lee in 2016, but that the baby had caused a rift between her and Frazee, and the two didn’t talk for several months.

In 2018, Kenney returned to Colorado and traveled with Frazee. She said he did not mention Kelsey Berreth or their daughter.

Kenney says she didn’t learn Patrick was a father until she spent some time with a mutual friend.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

The judge is not allowing any cameras in the courtroom or live reporting during the day.

This story will be updated.