Frazee Trial: Closing arguments set for Monday

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Closing arguments are beginning Monday morning in the trial against Patrick Frazee at the Teller County courthouse.

Frazee, 33, of Florissant, is accused of killing his 29-year-old fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. He’s also accused of asking Krystal Lee Kenney, a nurse from Idaho, to help him kill Berreth.

*In court, Kenney noted that she now uses the name “Krystal Lee,” however FOX21 News will refer to her as “Krystal Lee Kenney” or “Kenney”, for consistency.

Kenney, Frazee’s ex-girlfriend, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and agreed to testify against him, as part of a plea deal. She faces up to three years in prison.

Frazee is facing six charges in connection with the disappearance and murder of Berreth, with whom he shared a daughter. The charges include two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and one count of tampering with a deceased human body. If convicted, Frazee faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Scott Sells ruled on Friday that the jury could also convict Frazee of second-degree murder or manslaughter if the jury can’t agree to first-degree murder.

Testimony wrapped up Friday without the defense calling a single witness. Frazee decided not to testify on his own behalf, and stayed silent.

