Frazee and Berreth families in court for custody battle

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Convicted killer Patrick Frazee met with his victim’s parents Friday to discuss the custody of the daughter he shared with Kelsey Berreth.

Frazee was found guilty of Kelsey Berreth’s murder in November of 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 156 years. Berreth was last seen on surveillance footage in November of 2018 and her body has never been found.

Friday was the first time Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, laid eyes on Frazee since the beginning of the trial. The Berreths sat in the far left side of the courtroom while Frazee sat on the opposite side, usually reserved for jurors. According to the Victim Impact Statement, the Berreths who have kept Kaylee since Frazee’s arrest, want full custody of the child through adoption.

Sheila Frazee, Patrick’s mother, who is also fighting for custody, sat in the second row. She and her son made eye contact multiple times. Erin Frazee, Patrick’s sister, was not present in the courtroom, but wanted to hear the proceedings over the phone.

Within two minutes of the custody hearing getting underway, a motion was filed for all media and the public to leave the courtroom. The final decision was not made public.