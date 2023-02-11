(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Fountain Police Department (FPD) K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has died after he succumbed to his injuries after falling 40 feet from a bridge in Colorado Springs in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect.

On the evening of Saturday, Feb. 11, FPD Spokesperson Lisa Schneider made the announcement of Officer Becerra’s passing.

“It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family, and the Fountain Police Department,” stated Schneider.

Officer Becerra’s End of Watch was announced as Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 7:14 p.m.

“This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian’s final rest. The family has elected to not make any public statements at this time,” said Schneider.

On Friday, Feb. 10 the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), announced it is now the lead investigative agency regarding the incident that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2. EPSO said three suspects were involved in the carjacking incident that led to FPD Officer Becerra falling 40 feet from a bridge last week.

All three suspects were taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.