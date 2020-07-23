FPD investigates shooting in Fountain, child killed

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a fatal shooting in Fountain early Wednesday evening, leaving one child dead.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to a home on Kasson Drive, for a reported shooting.

According to Fountain Police, when officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl with serious injuries from a gunshot wound to her face. Only one shot was fired. Civilians attempted life-saving measures, but the child died on scene.

RECAP: A 12-year-old girl passed away after being shot in the cheek at a home in Fountain. — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) July 23, 2020

Fountain Police Department said detectives will be in the area for several hours to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP.

