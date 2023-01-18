(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Fountain Fort Carson School District 8 (FFC8) and Fountain Police Department (FPD) have teamed up to raise funds for Hulk, FPD’s K9 therapy dog, to get an in-car kennel so that he can travel safely.

People can buy FPD K9 calendars for $20 at Fountain-Fort Carson Hich School, Fountain Middle School, and FPD from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash or check only and checks must be made out to the City of Fountain.

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Hulk is a therapy dog with FPD who provides support in difficult times. Hulk recently traveled to the Air Force Academy in the wake of the death of a cadet as well as Banning Lewis Ranch Academy after the death of a student. Hulk mostly stays closer to home traveling to schools around Fountain.

“Hulk is utilized for many different situations where there is loss of life or comfort for victims of a crime,” Lisa Schneider, Public Safety Information Officer for FPD, said. “Hulk is definitely the star of the show when he visits the elementary schools and I believe one of the schools even had Hulk in their yearbook. Hulk also has his own Facebook and Instagram page. “

Hulk goes wherever he is needed and is a part of the Go Team Therapy Dog group. He and his handler Sergeant Marshall go through extensive training and help by responding to crises, therapy needs, and airports all over the state.

Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)

Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)

Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)

Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)

Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)

Christy McGee, Director of Communications for FFC8, said, “Hulk mostly visits elementary schools in FFC8 for emotional relaxation. He visits each class for about 15 minutes each and rotates. His visits help students who have social or emotional trauma. He’s also a great tool to break down barriers and help students open up to Hulk’s handler Officer Marshall.”

Hulk’s ability to smash barriers allows Sergeant Marshall to hear the problems plaguing students that others may not know about. Because of FFC8’s partnership with FPD and having a School Resource Officer (SRO) in every school, Sergeant Marshall can connect with those SROs and pass along those student issues to be followed up on.

Fountain-Fort Carson High School is located at 900 Jimmy Camp Road in Fountain. Fountain Middle School is located at 515 North Santa Fe Avenue and across the street FPD is located at 222 North Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain.