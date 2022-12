The woman stabbed the victim in his neck after the pair began to engage in sexual activity, police say. (Getty Images)

(FOUNTAIN, Colo) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) shared on social media around 10:30 am to avoid the area of the 500 block of Royalty Place in Fountain.

FPD said, “Reports of a suicidal female in the apartment who was shooting out of her apartment.”

A quarter-mile radius from the location has been evacuated per FPD.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will update this article as we learn more.