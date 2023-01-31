WARNING: Details in this article may contain content that is graphic or disturbing to some readers.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — We are learning more about the apparent chain of events that led to the arrest of an El Paso County Deputy Sheriff, who was taken into custody on felony charges related to alleged domestic violence.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), 29-year-old Deputy Sheriff Dalton Bridges was arrested by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, for charges of “Sexual Assault and Second Degree Kidnapping, related to Domestic Violence.”

According to arrest documents released by FPD, the alleged incident took place on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and into the morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to the affidavit, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, FPD received a call from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department Professional Standards Division, Internal Affairs Unit, which had been advised of a “possible sexual assault,” that may have taken place at a home in Fountain.

Arrest documents state that the 26-year-old victim allegedly stated, “she had been sexually assaulted by a male deputy Dalton Bridges.” The woman, who later agreed to speak with FPD said, that she and Bridges were friends before “they started having a sexual relationship around 2020.”

The relationship briefly ended when the woman “found out about [Bridges] being married and that he was not separating from his wife,” however they did continue being friends. The alleged sexual relationship between Bridges and the woman began again in 2022 after Bridges had apparently “left his wife.”

On Jan. 3, 2023, the woman told FPD that Bridges asked her to call off of work “because he had the day off and he wanted to go to dinner with her.” Arrest documents state that Bridges picked up the woman from her house where he started drinking. The two then went to dinner, an arcade bar, and stopped by a liquor store before going back to the woman’s house where the two continued drinking and “…things started to get sexual,” the affidavit read.

“She said that [Bridges] had brought a bag with him and in that bag was a paddle or a whip. She said he started to whip her with it,” read the affidavit. “She said she told him no… [and] started to cry because it was too much.”

Bridges then apparently tried kissing the woman’s neck, when “she told him no and tried pushing him away.” This was apparently because “she said they had both agreed not to leave marks anywhere that could be seen because of their professional jobs,” according to arrest documents.

An argument then ensued between the two, and the woman “ran out of the front door towards her car.” Bridges followed after her; “wrapped his arms around and drug her back inside. She said she was screaming no and planting her feet to stop him from pulling her forward.”

When the two got back inside, they eventually sat down and started to talk. It was at that point when “they started to have sex” and Bridges apparently began to use a sex toy. “She said she told him to remove the “toy” because it hurt. She said she told him this several times and he told her “I don’t care” and continued to use the toy,” according to arrest papers.

The woman stated in arrest documents that the next day [Jan. 4, 2023], “when [Bridges] woke up in the morning, that he made her have sex again.”

After the incident, the woman went back to work and told someone what happened and said, “it came close to sexual assault and that the reason she thought that way was because they had alcohol, and if they hadn’t maybe it would not have happened like that, or if she said no more times that maybe it wouldn’t have happened,” read the affidavit.

The woman later provided messages from Facebook messenger between herself and Bridges, in which the two discussed what happened. The woman also took video of the marks left on her neck and located footage on a ring doorbell camera.

The footage apparently showed the woman quickly walking out the door, followed by Bridges who “grabs her from behind.” Arrest documents state that the woman is seen crying “and saying “no no no” while holding her legs out in front of her trying to stop [Bridges] from taking her back into the house.” The video also showed Bridges grabbing the woman under her arms and pushing her inside, while she is crying and saying, “no no.”

FPD was also advised that Bridges “gave a memo to his chain of command in reference to this incident.” In the memo, Bridges “speaks about the “Hickey” he left on [the woman’s] neck and that he did not mean for it to be so dark. He also mentions using an external toy and a small leather paddle to spank her.”

Bridges also stated in the memo that the two had been drinking and that at one point, the woman “ran outside crying, yelling get away from me.” He further explained, “she wasn’t in much clothing and was barefoot, and it was freezing, so I ran out there saying, “dude get your [expletive] back inside.” Bridges then stated, “she tripped and fell hard into the snow, so I ran to her, picked her up, and carried her back inside as she cried.”

Upon a search warrant being executed at Bridges’ home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Bridges agreed to speak with FPD about the alleged incident on Jan. 3, to which he responded “that I reported.”

During the conversation with FPD, Bridges was asked, “if she ever told him to stop or that it hurt and he said no, not until he received the text messages from her.”

When it was disclosed that FPD had footage from the Ring doorbell, Bridges was also asked if he recalled the woman telling him no when they were outside and he had his hands on her. He apparently paused for a while, before answering “yes.” Bridges explained, “they were both very drunk and he was worried that she would not come back inside.”

“I said to [Bridges] that the incident that was caught on the ring doorbell was a crime. I asked [Bridges] if he knew that, and he said no. I said that she was asking him to let her go and that he did not and he said “yes” and he agreed that it was a crime,” read the affidavit.

Bridges was also asked by FPD if he thought, at any point during the night, the woman was scared of him, to which he responded “yeah.” When asked when, he responded, “probably when I was bringing her back inside,” and when asked why, he said, “because she did not want to go.”

Bridges has since been booked into the Teller County Jail. EPSO said Bridges has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since June 10, 2019, and is assigned to the Detention Security Division. He has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with policy.