FOX21’s Big Proposal during the Super Bowl

COLORADO SPRINGS— FOX21 News and Revolution Jewelry Works are teaming up to help a local man with his dream proposal.

Revolution Jewelry Works helped design the one-of-a-kind ring.

Reuben Carbajal has wanted to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Ester, for awhile now and he thought no better time then to do so during the Super Bowl surrounded by family and friends.

“She’s an amazing woman and she has been there through my ups and downs. I want to make something unique for her,” Carbajal said.

Carbajal won the FOX21 and Revolution Jewelry contest and was able to propose to his girlfriend during the Super Bowl half time. Several family members of Ester’s made a trip to town just for the big proposal.



SHE SAID YES!

They originally met in middle school and lost contact. But re-connected three years ago. Both Carbajal and Ester had children in previous relationships and now share four kids between the two of them.

Owner Jennifer Farnes tells us what it was like customizing the ring.