Overturned semis, closed roads, downed trees and powerlines: damage reported across southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Damage has been reported around southern Colorado as Wednesday’s severe storm makes its way through the state. Below is a working list of damage reports.
Want to submit a damage report? Fill out the contact form at the bottom of this article.
QUICK FACTS
- Highway 287 is closed from Springfield to Wiley due to crashes and downed power lines.
- Colorado State Patrol has closed I-25 southbound at MP 163 (Monument Hill) to all commercial vehicles because of high winds. Unknown open time.
- The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a truck blocking NB I-25 exit ramp to Interquest.
- Per Colorado State Patrol, Highway 50 is closed from Las Animas to Lamar.
- Traffic light outages are being reported on Fillmore.
- High wind restriction for all high profile or light trailers. Between Exit 288: Buckeye Road and Exit 293: Carr (11 miles north of the Wellington area) at Mile Point 278. CMV, light high profile vehicles no travel north of MP278 Owl Canyon Road due to strong wind. US 287 and US 85 are not viable travel options.
- Per CSP, overturned truck NB I-25 MM152, between Briargate and Interquest, blocking all through lanes. Traffic using acceleration lane to get through the area.
- CLOSED: Highway 50 from La Junta to Lamar, Highway 287 from Oklahoma to Kit Carson, Highway 160 from Kansas to Springfield. Blowing dirt, power lines down. Semis overturned.
- Highway 285 is closed due to blizzard conditions
PICTURES OF STORM DAMAGE
VIDEOS OF STORM DAMAGE
SUMBIT A DAMAGE REPORT
Want to submit a damage report? Fill out the contact form below. Make sure to include the location of and details about the damage.
