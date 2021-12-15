Overturned semis, closed roads, downed trees and powerlines: damage reported across southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Damage has been reported around southern Colorado as Wednesday’s severe storm makes its way through the state. Below is a working list of damage reports.

QUICK FACTS

Highway 287 is closed from Springfield to Wiley due to crashes and downed power lines.

Colorado State Patrol has closed I-25 southbound at MP 163 (Monument Hill) to all commercial vehicles because of high winds. Unknown open time.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a truck blocking NB I-25 exit ramp to Interquest.

Per Colorado State Patrol, Highway 50 is closed from Las Animas to Lamar.

Traffic light outages are being reported on Fillmore.

High wind restriction for all high profile or light trailers. Between Exit 288: Buckeye Road and Exit 293: Carr (11 miles north of the Wellington area) at Mile Point 278. CMV, light high profile vehicles no travel north of MP278 Owl Canyon Road due to strong wind. US 287 and US 85 are not viable travel options.

Per CSP, overturned truck NB I-25 MM152, between Briargate and Interquest, blocking all through lanes. Traffic using acceleration lane to get through the area.

CLOSED: Highway 50 from La Junta to Lamar, Highway 287 from Oklahoma to Kit Carson, Highway 160 from Kansas to Springfield. Blowing dirt, power lines down. Semis overturned.

Highway 285 is closed due to blizzard conditions

PICTURES OF STORM DAMAGE

Crew members cuts tree that was blown over in downtown Colorado Springs.

Downed powerlines between Fowler and Rockford. Courtesy of Brandi Nelson.



Overturned trailers north of Baptist Road on southbound I-25. Courtesy of CSP Colorado Springs.

A limb blocks the sidewalk on Platte Avenue.

Overturned semi-truck on I-25 and Gilmore

Semi-truck overturned

Wind in Pueblo left a path of destruction in its wake. Courtesy of William Medina.

Large tree limb falls on a truck near Fillmore and Hancock. Courtesy of Frank Alvarado.

Overturned semi-truck on Fillmore NB off ramp

Near Brookside

Tractor Trailer on its side at Academy Airfield on December 15, 2021 / Courtesy: Matt Minnillo

VIDEOS OF STORM DAMAGE

Video from Lamar. Video courtesy of Don Steerman.

96 gallon trash can totes blowing in Briargate near Union and research. Courtesy of Dan Craig.

#1 Not a typical drive home. Wind gusts throughout day between 50-100mph!! Semi trucks dropping like flies. Stay clear & drive carefully!! pic.twitter.com/P5LCgVmdT3 — Craig Coffey (@CraigCoffeyNow) December 15, 2021

Wind ripping off part of a semi truck. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rDNJtjjNXL — Matt Minnillo and Blue Thunder (@MattBlueThunder) December 15, 2021

