FOX21 staff step out for day of service in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of FOX21 employees stepped out of the studio on Thursday to lend a hand to some important community programs.

It’s an initiative that Nexstar has carefully cultivated over the years.

“The best we can do is give back to our communities as a thank you for how they help to make our company and build our company,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar Chairman and CEO. “Founders Day is a committment to every employee in the community that you can take up to half of a day paid time off to do service work in your community.”

FOX21 teamed up with Care and Share, United Way, and the Springs Rescue Mission. At Centennial Elementary, our staff helped distribute food – from whole turkeys to pasta and potatoes to beans and veggies – all for families in need in the Pikes Peak region.

Over at the Care and Share Foodbank of Southern Colorado, we sorted through fresh food – separating out portions to be bagged and passed out as needed.

Here at the station, we’ve also set up collection boxes to benefit the Springs Rescue Mission.

You can help us in our mission to give back to these important institutions, too, if you’re able:

Care and Share

United Way

Springs Rescue Mission