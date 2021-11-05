FOX21 Overtime Highlights: Week 11

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Looking for the scores for Week 10’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.

4A SCORES:

Golden 47, Cheyenne Mountain 6 [FINAL]

Vista Ridge 43, Skyline 14 [4TH]

3A SCORES:

Palisade 33, Eagle Valley 12 [HALFTIME]

Lutheran 58, Green Mountain 8 [FINAL]

Pueblo County 13, Pueblo South 0 [FINAL]

Pueblo Central 36, Canon City 35 [4TH]

Durango 62, Sand Creek 7 [FINAL]

2A SCORES:

Classical Academy 42, Northfield 6 [FINAL]

1A SCORES:

Buena Vista 42, Gunnison 14 [FINAL]

8 MAN SCORES:

Haxtun 48, Byers 8 [FINAL]

