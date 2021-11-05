FOX21 Overtime Highlights: Week 11

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Looking for the scores for Week 10’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.
4A SCORES:
Golden 47, Cheyenne Mountain 6 [FINAL]
Vista Ridge 43, Skyline 14 [4TH]
3A SCORES:
Palisade 33, Eagle Valley 12 [HALFTIME]
Lutheran 58, Green Mountain 8 [FINAL]
Pueblo County 13, Pueblo South 0 [FINAL]
Pueblo Central 36, Canon City 35 [4TH]
Durango 62, Sand Creek 7 [FINAL]
2A SCORES:
Classical Academy 42, Northfield 6 [FINAL]
1A SCORES:
Buena Vista 42, Gunnison 14 [FINAL]
8 MAN SCORES:
Haxtun 48, Byers 8 [FINAL]