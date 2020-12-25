FOX21 News returns to DISH following multi-year agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., which owns FOX21 News and more than 160 other local television stations across the country, announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

The deal restores 164 stations to DISH Network’s programming line-up.

“Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2. We regret the inconvenience experienced by our viewers and look forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming,” Nexstar Media Group said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.