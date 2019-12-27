FOX21 News checks in with liquor store one year after beer law change

PUEBLO, Colo. — It’s been almost a year since Colorado law changed to allow major grocery stores to sell full-strength beer instead of 3.2 beer.

Back in 2019, FOX21 interviewed a liquor store owner in Pueblo to see what she thought about the change and how it would affect her business.

“It is a big deal” Owner of Big Bear Wine & Liquor in Pueblo Jackie Seybold said. “We live this every day and they don’t realize the impact.”

We caught up with her again at the end of 2019 and she said they have noticed a difference since the change.

“This was one of those times I didn’t want to be right but we were right. Right away, the impact was noticeable. We took a big hit,” Seybold said.

She said she thinks consumers were curious at first about the convenience of the big stores but she also stated her customers have stayed loyal.

“The ones that took the biggest hits were the ones who share the parking lot with King Soopers and Walmart,” Seybold said.

She said they had 50 employees between the two stores at the start of the year but now only employ 38.

“There has been some loss of jobs and there has been some reduce of hours. It’s not just my stores but pretty much across the industry,” Seybold said.