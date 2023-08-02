(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News and Sue’s Gift are teaming up for the 15th Annual ‘Be Ovary Aware’ 5K Run and 3K Walk happening on Sunday, Sept. 17, and Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke will emcee the event, which helps to raise awareness for ovarian cancer and supports Colorado women battling the disease.

DETAILS: Be Ovary Aware 5K Run & 3K Walk

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Sunday, Sept. 17 Location: America the Beautiful Park (126 Cimino Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80903)

America the Beautiful Park (126 Cimino Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80903) Registration: Adults – $35.00 Pre-Registration, $40.00 Day of Event; Youth 16 and under $25 Pre-Registration, $30 Day of Event. Click here to register! Youth may participate for free but will not receive paid participant benefits. All paid participants will receive an event shirt.

– $35.00 Pre-Registration, $40.00 Day of Event; $25 Pre-Registration, $30 Day of Event. Packet pick-up: 7 a.m. on Sept. 17

7 a.m. on Sept. 17 Race start: 8:30 a.m.

Interested in joining FOX21 and becoming a sponsor? Click here.

The annual event supports the mission of Sue’s Gift, formally known as the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society.

“We believe that every woman deserves her best chance at survival. We assist Southern Colorado women with the costs associated with gynecologic cancer diagnoses through the Sue’s Gift Financial Assistance Program,” according to its website.