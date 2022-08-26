COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday morning, FOX21 News and Loving Living Local teamed up to host a donation drive for Reclaiming Hope, outside the FOX21 News studio on Wooten Road.

Reclaiming Hope is a Nonprofit that serves and cares for survivors of sex trafficking “at the point of recovery, during restoration and reintegration by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs.”

The donation drive began at 8 a.m. and continued until 11 a.m. on Friday, August 26. Sues Hess, Executive Director of Reclaiming Hope, said they are in need of several items to fill the organization’s ‘Hope Bags,’ which are given to the survivors of sex trafficking.

Hess said the Hope Bags are sent out to support law enforcement throughout the U.S. and include “a full set of clothing, comfort items and a hygiene kit, given to people rescued from sex trafficking.” Hess said they pack the bags for children and adults, ranging in sizes from “2T-2XL (male, female and universal).”







Hess tells FOX21 that because Reclaiming Hope sent 498 Hope Bags to support Operation Cross Country and law enforcement nationally, their shelves are now bare. Sixty more Hope Bags have also been requested to be sent out by the end of August, so Hess said the need to restock supplies for the bags continues to increase.

Hess said the average value per Hope Bag is $150, and anything people can donate from the list above will help support the mission of Reclaiming Hope.

If you were unable to make the donation drive on Friday and would like to donate, Reclaiming Hope also accepts monetary donations, and donations can be made here.