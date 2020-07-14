FOX21 is tracking severe weather in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — Strong storms swept through the area late Tuesday afternoon. FOX21 Meteorologist Emily Roehler said they’ll continue to move east of the interstate through 5 p.m.
Large hail and strong winds will continue to be a threat in the plains through the evening.
There is a TORNADO WARNING issued for Southeast El Paso County into Pueblo and Crowley Counties including Sugar City.
>>TAP HERE FOR FOX21 WEATHER UPDATES
Some hail was seen in Ellicott when the storm blew through that area.
Emily is not ruling out the possibility of an isolated tornado, with high dew points and plenty of fuel for storms.
This article will be updated.