FOX21 is tracking severe weather in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — Strong storms swept through the area late Tuesday afternoon. FOX21 Meteorologist Emily Roehler said they’ll continue to move east of the interstate through 5 p.m.

Large hail and strong winds will continue to be a threat in the plains through the evening.

Another TORNADO warning issued for this storm… this one impacts Sugar City. Seek shelter! #cowx pic.twitter.com/R1UXcCz0Kh — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 14, 2020

There is a TORNADO WARNING issued for Southeast El Paso County into Pueblo and Crowley Counties including Sugar City.

TORNADO WARNING has been issued for this storm moving out of SE El Paso County and into Pueblo/Crowley counties. Radar indicated rotation has prompted the warning which will impact rural areas of the counties. #cowx pic.twitter.com/lLg0MmF47m — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 14, 2020

Some hail was seen in Ellicott when the storm blew through that area.

Hail in Ellicott during a late afternoon storm on July 14, 2020 / Courtesy: Allison Grimo-Crawford

A late afternoon storm in Ellicott on July 14, 2020 / Courtesy: Kerri White

Emily is not ruling out the possibility of an isolated tornado, with high dew points and plenty of fuel for storms.

