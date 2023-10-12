(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno recently delved into the investigation of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, after remains discovered during a recent search in the town of Moffat, Colorado were positively identified as the missing mother in late September, and FOX21 Investigative Reporter Rhea Jha joined Compagno on the conversation.

The podcast titled, ‘Colorado Community Mourns as Suzanne Morphew’s Investigation Continues,’ was released on Thursday, Oct. 12.

“For three years, authorities, community members, and family, searched for answers but on September 22nd, 2023, the case took a tragic turn,” said Compagno. “While searching for another Colorado woman… the remains of Suzanne Morphew were located in a shallow grave in Saguache County.”

Morphew was reported missing from her home in Chaffee County on May 10, 2020.

“People from around the state, hundreds of people came in for this search party,” recalled Jha. “People went day in and day out looking for this woman.”

The remains found in Moffat were positively identified as Morphew by the El Paso County Coroner on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

“The CBI announced the launch of this tip line for any information related to her disappearance,” said Jha when asked about recent developments since Morphew’s remains were identified.

“I would say that now that her body is found, there’s renewed energy in terms of getting justice for her,” said Jha.

The public is asked to report any information about the case either by emailing cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us or calling (719) 312-7530.

The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno contributed to this report.