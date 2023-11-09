(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — FOX NFL Sunday will broadcast live from the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) on Sunday, Nov. 12 in honor of Veterans Day and you can catch all the action on FOX21.

According to the USAFA, FOX Sports is bringing its NFL Veterans Day Salute to the Academy on Sunday for a special two-hour pregame show. In attendance will be hosts Curt Menafee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, and Jay Glazer.

The live broadcast, which is closed to the public, will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. MST on the Academy’s Terrazzo, a large outdoor pavilion surrounded by the main buildings in the cadet area.

According to the USAFA, the broadcast will feature:

Cadets on set with the hosts on the Terrazzo

Stories about cadet life, highlighting several cadets, classes, clubs, and activities

Cadets interacting and running plays with former NFL players

C-130 Hercules flyover

CV-22 Osprey static on set

Live performances by the U.S. Air Force Academy Band and Cadet Chorale

Wings of Blue tandem jump with Rob Gronkowski (weather permitting), and perhaps a glider orientation

“Following the pregame show, the hosts will continue to broadcast from the Terrazzo for the entire day of NFL games,” wrote the USAFA.