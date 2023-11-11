(COLORADO SPRINGS) – In a tribute to Veterans Day, Fox NFL Sunday is set to broadcast its two-hour special from the United States Air Force Academy, continuing its long-standing tradition of honoring military personnel on this significant day.

For the past week, over one hundred members of the Fox Sports crew were on campus, preparing the set for the Veteran’s Day special for this week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show.

“It’s a good reminder whenever we do these shows that Veterans Day is not just a holiday, you know, that it actually means something, and everything people sacrificed. They need to be honored and kept in your memory,” remarked Curt Menefee, Fox NFL Sunday sportscaster.

On Saturday the sportscasters did a rehearsal of the show, as the crew put in their final touches to the set. A few of the cadets were invited to participate in segments of the show.

“We’re only here for four years, and they chose to do it while we are here. So we’re not going to let that go to waste,” said Wyatt Hendrickson, a first-class cadet at the Air Force Academy.

Rod Conti, Fox Sports VP of Studio Remote Operations, emphasized the extensive history of Fox NFL Sunday’s military broadcasts, spanning locations worldwide, from Bagram, Afghanistan, to Qatar and Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor. The tradition includes visits to prestigious military academies like and United States Military Academy in West Point, NY, and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and has now brought them to the United States Air Force Academy.

“This is just such a great experience. Just to have them here to celebrate us not only as athletes but as people who are going to be commissioned into the world’s greatest air force,” expressed Brooke Coleman, a fourth-class cadet at the Air Force Academy.

The two-hour pregame show is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. (MST) includes San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who will be discussing his love for the Academy and his time spent there. Adding to the excitement, Fox NFL Sunday’s Sportscaster Rob Gronkowski will parachute out of a UV-18B Twin Otter aircraft at 11,000 feet live on air.

“I’m excited to see Gronk jump out of the plane. Can’t wait for that,” said Curt Menefee, expressing the anticipation surrounding the unique event.

Approximately 1,000 cadets will be in attendance, creating an atmosphere of gratitude and celebration. As Wyatt Hendrickson exclaimed, “I’m just excited. Happy Veterans Day, baby. There we go.”

Viewers can watch the special on FOX21 News at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.