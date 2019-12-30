Fox & Hound abruptly closes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fox & Hound, located off South Carefree Circle and Powers, has unexpectedly shut down as of Monday morning, leaving employees without a job.

The restaurant issued the following statement to FOX21 News:

“We regret to announce that this Fox & Hound location has closed after serving the community for many years. We want you to know that our #1 priority is to find suitable employment for as many of our employees as possible at other restaurants in the area.

We also want to personally thank our loyal customers for allowing us to serve you in the community for so many years.

Fox & Hound continues to operate 22 restaurants across the country. We hope that you continue to visit us at other locations in the future. Our employees at these locations will take great care of you! Fox & Hound press release

The next closest Fox & Hound restaurant is located in Lone Tree at 9239 Park Meadows Drive.

No further details have been released at this time.