Fourth person identified in daycare shutdown arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS — After an approximately six-week investigation, four suspects connected to the daycare shutdown were arrested this week.

DHS and Colorado Springs officers raided Play Mountain Place on November 13 and immediately shut down the facility.

During their investigation, officers found a false wall that led to the home’s basement. When officers walked down the stairs, they located two adults and 26 kids inside a finished basement, all of who were under the age of three-years-old.

Officers immediately began working with DHS to release the children back to their parents.

58-year-old Carla Faith was charged with Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, a felony, as well as Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

35-year-old Christina Swauger was charged with Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, a felony, as well as Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

31-year-old Katelynne Nelson was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a felony, as well as Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

24-year-old Valerie Fresquez was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

A photo of Valerie Fresquez is not available as she has been served and released on misdemeanor charges.