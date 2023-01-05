(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Four Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) teachers are being honored by the Denver Broncos and Delta Dental as part of the Touchdowns for Teachers program.

This newly launched program seeks to recognize “local educators for outstanding service to their schools and communities.” according to the press release from D70. The teachers being honored are four among ten and were chosen based on their involvement in the school or community, their positive impact, their commitment to education, and their “extraordinary efforts to educate, inspire, and encourage their students.”

Ethan Beeman Courtesy: Pueblo County School District 70

Katherine Dodge Courtesy: Pueblo County School District 70

Connor Pigg Courtesy: Pueblo County School District 70

Stacie Snell Courtesy: Pueblo County School District 70

The teachers chosen from D70 are Ethan Beeman, Katherine Dodge, Connor Pigg from Rye High School, and Stacie Snell from South Elementary School. Honorees were invited to attend the Broncos game against the Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 8.

D70 is proud to be a place where “all children and adults are valued, differences are addressed, individuals are respected, and all children are treated as our most valuable resource and best hope for the future.”