Four people arrested after breaking into mailboxes in Woodland Park

TELLER COUNTY, Co.– Four people were arrested on Friday night after allegedly attempting to pry open mailboxes in Woodland Park.

A witness called 911 around 5:00 p.m. and said the suspects were using a metal pry bar to open the mailboxes. When the suspects spotted the witness, they took off.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says the four suspects are: Patricia Martz, Justin Martinez, Jeremiah Thompson, and Kala Thompson.

A Teller County Deputy spotted the suspects in a gray BMW attempting to flee the county and get down the pass to Colorado Springs.

The suspects were boxed in by additional Sheriff’s deputies and heavy traffic in front of the McDonald’s restaurant on US Highway 24, shutting down eastbound rush hour traffic for a few minutes.

Search warrants for the vehicle and contents will reveal more information as this case develops.

The investigation is ongoing and the United States Postal Service has been contacted for assistance.

If you believe you have missing mail or packages, or if your car has been broken into and you are missing items, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652 and reference case number 20-02287.

If you witnessed any of the break-ins that occurred on December 4, 2020, please contact police at 719-687-9652.