Four Olympians call on Congress to dissolve U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 03: The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has stated that she is 100 percent certain that the Olympics will go ahead despite widespread public opposition as Japan grapples with a fourth wave of coronavirus. The Japanese organising committee also announced yesterday that around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers originally scheduled to help at the Games have withdrawn as concern continues to surround the country’s ability to hold a huge sporting event amid a global pandemic. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Four Olympic gymnasts are calling on Congress to dissolve the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors.

According to The Hill, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols wrote a letter to Congress detailing how the organization’s committee had failed to do its duty in properly handling and investigating their allegations against former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 for sexually abusing over 150 women and girls under his care. A bipartisan congressional report found at least two senior-level USCO officials knew about the allegations against Nassar for more than a year before they were made public.

The Olympic committee is currently based in Colorado Springs.

According to Team USA, there are 18 members that serve as board of directors.

The USOPC has yet to comment on the calls to dissolve the board.