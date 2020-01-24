Four generations wearing the badge celebrates newest graduate

COLORADO SPRINGS — A family that truly is blue, added another badge to their family after their daughter graduated the Colorado Springs Police Department Academy Thursday.

“I am now a police officer of Colorado Springs,” recent graduate Brittney Odum said.

But wearing the badge is something that has been in Brittney’s family for a long time. According to her mom, Christy Klewin, Brittney is a 4th generation officer and a third-generation female officer.

Her mom was a deputy with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and is a current Bozeman, Montana police officer. Her Grandmother, Candace Isreal, was an officer with 4 departments including Colorado Springs and retired from the Lone Tree Police Department in Colorado.

Brittney’s great-grandfather was also an officer. Her aunt, Kim Regen, is a retired officer once with the Aurora Police Department in Colorado. Her aunt, Tammy Bozarth, is a current deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and her uncle, Troy Bozarth, is a current deputy for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team member.

“I have put a lot of hard work into this,” Brittney said. “Its something I have wanted to do my whole life and to get out there to serve the community, I am ready.”

Since she was a little girl, Brittany told her mom she wanted to be a detective but mom always told her you can’t start at the top.

“She has to start at the bottom and make her way up the ladder,” Klewin said.

So, Brittany enrolled in the CSPD Academy and worked hard for 27 long weeks leading up to graduation. She said she’s most excited to help people in the community.

“I start next Monday. I am nervous but I am more excited than nervous,” Brittney said.

Mom said she knows her daughter is ready to serve but that doesn’t stop her from worrying.

“Honestly I have been losing sleep about it already. Especially with me being so far away. I wish I could train her myself but I know the department here has trained her really well and they will take care of her,” Klewin said.

Brittney was one of 60 graduates from the Academy.