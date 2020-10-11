Four Directions March held ahead of Indigenous People’s Day in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Hundreds of people gathered in Pueblo on Sunday morning to march ahead of Indigenous People’s Day, which falls on October 12.

According to the flyer for the Four Directions March, the group says, “We acknowledge with respect, that the land we are on is the traditional homelands of the Arapaho, Cheyenne, Ute, and Apache Nations – original stewards of this land and all relatives within it.”

The group gathered around 10:00 a.m. near the Rawlings Library, marching from street to street and taking stops for speakers to share messages.

