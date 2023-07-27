(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Post Office, located at 101 South Santa Fe Avenue, is closed and customers’ mail will be temporarily rerouted after a vehicle crashed into the Fountain location forcing its closure.

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), retail services and PO Box customer services will be relocated to the Security Post Office in Colorado Springs, and all customers must provide identification to pick up their mail at the Security location.

Security Post Office Location & Hours:

Address: 5755 Kittery Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

5755 Kittery Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80911 Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Security Post Office is closed on Sundays

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), officers received a call about the crash just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27. A spokesperson for FPD told FOX21News.com that no airbags were deployed and there were no injuries to the driver or any other community members.

FPD said no arrests were made and alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.