Fountain police searching for suspect in automobile trespass cases

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in several automobile trespass cases.

The suspect is a man approximately 5’8″, weighs 150-225lbs, wears glasses, and has a mustache and goatee.



Pictures courtesy of the Fountain Police Department

If you have any information about this individual, contact Lieutenant Matt Racine at (719) 382-4244. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.