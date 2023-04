(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The City of Fountain is asking those living in the 500 block of Windsor Lane near I25, to stay inside and lock their doors while police search for a man.

According to the City of Fountain, police are looking for a Hispanic man in his 20s, last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown color shirt.

The man may have injuries from a recent car crash.

The City of Fountain is asking the public in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.