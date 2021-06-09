Fountain Police search for robbery suspect Wednesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police are searching for a robbery suspect on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to United Business Bank of Colorado, located at 410 S. Santa Fe, for a robbery.

The suspect was described as a 20 to a 35-year-old, black male, approximately 5’10” with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing neon reflective glasses, a black ski mask, a green bandana around his neck, a yellow reflective vest, and black pants. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the suspect fled on foot.



Courtesy of Fountain Police

This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or has any other information reference this investigation is asked to contact Lieutenant Matt Racine by phone at 719-382-4244 or email mracine@fountainpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.