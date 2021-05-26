Fountain Police search for at-risk teen last seen in October of 2020

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police are asking for help in locating an at-risk teen.

16-year-old Tabatha Henderson was last seen on October 17, 2020 in Fountain, according to police. Tabatha is 5’10”, 145 lbs and has long dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police say it is possible that she may be with non-custodial family members in the Colorado Springs area. It is also possible that she may be moving through transient camps in the Colorado Springs area.

If you know where Tabatha is or have information on who she may be with, please contact your local Law Enforcement Agency.