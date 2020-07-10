Fountain Police increasing police presence after a series of violent car break-ins

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police are asking people to be alert after a string of car break-ins turned increasingly violent.

Within the past few days, more than 60 car break-ins have been reported, and neighborhoods being targeted are scattered, which include the Countryside area and newer homes near Marksheffel and Mesa Ridge.

“Every year about this time, summer, we see an uptick in vehicle break-ins and vehicle burglaries, and it’s not unusual however this year we are seeing more and more violence,” said Lt. Mark Cristiani with Fountain Police, “we don’t see the guns being shot at people and breaking into occupied houses.”

Police say these incidents are taking place overnight during the weekdays, and the thieves are primarily targeting cars left open.

Police say, burglars, are also looking for cars with out-of-state plates or vehicles decked out in decal showing their support for military and first-responders.

Police say most of the items taken include wallets, garage door openers, and guns, which are starting to be used.

“We are not saying don’t put these in your car but it’s an indicator, and the military everyone knows most out-state-plates at a house are military and they carry guns, so that’s the vehicles they are targeting,” Cristiani said.

FOX21 spoke to several people living in these neighborhoods. Many of them didn’t want to be on camera but they told us they are surprised by the boldness behind these crimes.

We also spoke to a recent victim, Melissa, she had her car broken into nearly a month ago. She says nothing was taken out of her car, but the situation was infuriating.

“It’s an invasion of privacy that’s my stuff, don’t touch it,” said Melissa.

Melissa says the suspects who broke into her car were caught on a neighborhood surveillance video, and they were teens.

According to Fountain Police, their suspect pool is young people between the ages of 13 and 18 years-old.

Here’s their advice for people living in these areas: