Fountain Police Department investigating “swatting” call

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to reports of a bomb threat in the 500 block of Royalty Place that turned out to be a “swatting” call.

The occupants of the residence involved are fully cooperating with the investigation. There are no anticipated charges for the residents.

A “Swatting” call is a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving emergency services into sending police to another person’s address. This is triggered by a false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency such as a bomb threat.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477