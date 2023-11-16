(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The City of Fountain asked the public to use alternate routes while the Fountain Police Department conducts arrest and search warrants in the 7900 block of Candlelight Lane.

The City wrote on X (formally known as Twitter) on Thursday, Nov. 16 just after 12:15 p.m. that police were in the process of conducting an arrest and search warrant in the area. Candlelight Lane is just south of the intersection of Jimmy Camp and Squirrel Creek Roads.

