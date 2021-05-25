Fountain PD search for at-risk teen

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police Department is asking for help locating an at risk runaway.

13-year-old Jazzlyn Lamont is 5’1”, 100 lbs. with brown hair (may currently, be dyed red) and green eyes.

She was last seen on May 17, 2021, leaving her home in Fountain. She was with an unknown Hispanic man, 16 – 20 years old, heavy-set with tattoos on his hand. They left as passengers in a black sedan (possibly a Ford Taurus).

If you know Jazzlynn’s current whereabouts or the individuals she may be with, please contact local Law Enforcement immediately.